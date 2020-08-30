हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya to appear before ED on Monday over drug conspiracy link

The ED summoned Gaurav Arya on Saturday. He is likely to fly to Mumbai later today from Goa. 

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya to appear before ED on Monday over drug conspiracy link

New Delhi: Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, who allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption with late Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. The ED is probing the money laundering angle in Sushant's death case. The agency summoned Gaurav Arya on Saturday. He is likely to fly to Mumbai later today from Goa. 

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, Gaurav, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha and others under several sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea's deleted WhatsApp chats have hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case. The retrieved chats unfolded the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya, who was earlier identified as an alleged drug dealer. 

The ED investigation had revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in the WhatsApp chat. 

The ED had, meanwhile, registered a case of money laundering against Rhea and her family members on July 31 on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sushant's father KK Singh with Bihar Police.

The ED has already recorded the statements of Rhea, her father Indrajit, brother Showik, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his house manager Samuel Miranda and others.

As of now, Rhea, Showik, Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's house helps are being questioned by the CBI.

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput caseRhea Chakrabortydrug conspiracyGaurav Arya
Next
Story

Live: Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
  • 35,42,733Confirmed
  • 63,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT33M25S

Video: PM Narendra Modi gives another push to vocal for local, urges start-ups to 'team up for toys'