Sushant Singh Rajput case: Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya to appear before ED on Monday over drug conspiracy link

New Delhi: Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, who allegedly exchanged messages about drug consumption with late Sushant Singh Rajput's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. The ED is probing the money laundering angle in Sushant's death case. The agency summoned Gaurav Arya on Saturday. He is likely to fly to Mumbai later today from Goa.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, Gaurav, Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha and others under several sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea's deleted WhatsApp chats have hinted at a possible drug conspiracy in Sushant's case. The retrieved chats unfolded the conversation between Rhea and Gaurav Arya, who was earlier identified as an alleged drug dealer.

The ED investigation had revealed details about Rhea's conversation about drugs in the WhatsApp chat.

The ED had, meanwhile, registered a case of money laundering against Rhea and her family members on July 31 on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sushant's father KK Singh with Bihar Police.

The ED has already recorded the statements of Rhea, her father Indrajit, brother Showik, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his house manager Samuel Miranda and others.

As of now, Rhea, Showik, Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's house helps are being questioned by the CBI.