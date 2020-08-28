Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty fails to give clear answer to CBI questions, say sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, for over ten hours. Chakraborty left the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz a little after 9 pm. She may be summoned again on August 29.

Zee News has accessed the details of the interrogation and according to sources, Riya could not a direct answer to the questions of the CBI. The questions were, "did you break up with Sushant on June 8? If yes, what was the reason for the breakup?" To this, Rhea couldn't give a clear reply.

The CBI further asked her that "Sushant tried to call you at around 2 pm on June 14. You did not see any SoS in it? You did not call back Sushant in the morning either?" The investigation agency also asked her, "after leaving home on June 8, why did you not make any attempt to take Sushant's condition by calling Sushant's sister Mitu or any of Sushant's staff for the next 1 week?"

"When you could not be contacted on June 9, Sushant called your brother Showik and asked about your situation, if at that time he was very much worried about you and why did you not contact despite what Shovik told you?"

With no clear answer, Rhea only said that all the allegations against her are baseless. "I am innocent. I do not know what happened to Sushant between June 8 and June 14. There was no transaction between Sushant and my company nor have I taken any money from Sushant. The evidence of how deep Sushant was in depression can be given to you by doctors who were treating Sushant."

She further said, "Sushant was worried about my poor relationship with Sushant's family and especially Priyanka Singh. He tried to solve it but Priyanka did not listen. Once Sushant wanted Rani Di's help in this matter, his brother-in-law OP Singh scolded Sushant saying 'keep my wife (Rani Di) away from these issues of yours'. He never wanted to tell his father about these quarrels so that he does not get upset. He only expected help from Rani Di."

"Sushant was supposed to get Rs 15 crore for a film, but due to the lockdown, neither the film could be completed nor the payment was received by Sushant, he was also worried about this," she added.

She left the DRDO guest house for home after the questioning by the CBI but again left her house and arrived at the Santa Cruz Police Station.

In the morning, Chakraborty had left her residence around 10 to reach the guest house where the Central Bureau of Investigation's team is stationed. Before her arrival, Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and manager Samual Miranda had reached the DRDO guest house.

The CBI team, which is in the city for the last eight days to investigate the Sushant death case, had on August 27 recorded the statement of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty. The CBI has so far questioned Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

Earlier, before the CBI took over the probe, the Mumbai police had recorded Rhea Chakraborty's statement. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.