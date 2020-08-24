Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty, family have not received any summons from CBI, clarifies her lawyer

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not yet received summons from the CBI in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, her lawyer said in a statement on Monday morning, adding that they are law-abiding citizens and will appear before the agency when called.

"Rhea Chakraborty and family have not received any summons from CBI so far to attend. No sooner she receives it, she and family will attend as they did before Mumbai Police and ED as law-abiding citizens. No speculations are necessary," said the lawyer's statement.

Sushant's father KK Singh, in an FIR in Patna, has accused Rhea, the actor's girlfriend, of abetment to suicide, besides other offences. She has been questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), along with her father Indrajit Chakraborty, her brother Showik. The ED is probing into money laundering aspects in connection with Sushant's death.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police said he died by suicide.