Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin and MLA Neeraj Bablu alleges conspiracy behind actor's suicide

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking and tragic demise has sent shivers across the nation. He was found hanging from his Bandra pad in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, leaving behind his grieving family, fans, friends and film fraternity.

Although post-mortem report confirmed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging and Mumbai police ruled out any foul play in his suicide, his family believes otherwise.

Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin and MLA Neeraj Bablu alleged that the actor was turning out be a threat for others in the Bollywood industry and that he was pushed to this extent.

Neeraj said, "Sushant achieved huge success in mere 10 years which others could not. Many were jealous of his rise and saw him as a potential threat as he had become too big. Financially, everything was fine. So much pressure was built on him that he was pushed to take such an extreme step."

Adding more, he said: "Some big names are behind this, I will name them at the right time. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has ordered for probe after we urged for an investigation and soon everything will be clear."

Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh tweeted a day back about Mumbai police probing the suicide case in relation to Sushant's professional rivalry as well.

While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 15, 2020

The 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput is survived by his father KK Singh and four sisters. He had lost his mother in 2002.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai on Monday (June 15, 2020). Several Bollywood celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Abhishek and wife Pragya Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Jackky Bhagnani amongst others paid their last respects to the departed soul.