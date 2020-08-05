Sushant Singh Rajput's family wanted Rhea Chakraborty to be called to the police station without any written complaint lodged against her: Mumbai DCP

New Delhi: After Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made a statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai DCP Paramjit S Dahiya has also talked about the mysterious case of actor's death which has put the Maharashtra government and police under the scanner.

DCP Dahiya said: "Sushant Singh Rajput's family wanted Rhea Chakraborty to be called to the police station without any written complaint filed against her. This is legally wrong. Therefore, I refused and asked them to first lodge a written complaint."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Wednesday said the truth behind the death of 'gifted and talented artist' Sushant Singh Rajput should come out, even as the Centre informed that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for a CBI probe in the matter. As soon as the hearing was complete, social media was abuzz with reactions on the same.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that Centre has accepted Bihar government's recommendation to hand over the case to the CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and many celebrities had been pressing for a CBI probe suspecting foul play in his death.

For the uninitiated, late actor's former manager Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, a few days before Sushant died. She allegedly fell from a Mumbai high-rise.