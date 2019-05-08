Taimur Ali Khan and mommy Kareena clicked at a play school - See pics

New Delhi: The adorable Taimur Ali Khan is loved the paparazzi, who click his pictures every day without a fail. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin now recognises his media friends and sometimes, if they are lucky, waves at them as well. Tai Tai was recently spotted at his play school in Bandra, Mumbai and guess what mommy Kareena came to pick him up.

Kareena and Taimur were clicked by the shutterbugs in Bandra.

Check out their photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Bebo wore a striped tee and black jeggings while Tim donned a blue t-shirt and shorts.

The star kid is loved by the paparazzi who shower him with all the attention and love.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Good News' which also stars Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht', a multi-starrer featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

The film will come out in 2020.