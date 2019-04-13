close

These pictures of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur call for a freeze frame!

Alia took to Instagram and shared two pics with her 'Kalank' co-stars

These pictures of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur call for a freeze frame!
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur will soon share screen space in Karan Johar's 'Kalank'. With around three days to go for the release, Alia took to Instagram and shared two pics with her 'Kalank' co-stars. All four actors are dressed in Yellow traditional attire and Alia has captioned the pics as, “& it was all yellowwwww”

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia  (@aliaabhatt) on

'Kalank' is one of the biggest releases of this year and also stars Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Abhishek Varman and K Jo is producing the period-drama.

Actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani are also a part of the film.

Expectations from 'Kalank' are soaring high, especially after the majestic trailer was unveiled. Songs like 'Tabaah Ho Gaye', 'First Class' and 'Ghar More Pardesiya' have created quite a buzz and are topping charts already.

Do you plan to watch 'Kalank' this weekend? Let us know!

The film releases on April 17. 

