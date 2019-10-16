This is why Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh didn't live together before marriage

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and are often in the limelight. Be it making a grand entry at an event, raising the heat on a magazine cover or indulging in social media PDA, we can never get enough of the two love birds.

After rumoured to be dating for six years, the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November last year. The destination was Lake Como, Italy and all the 'DeepVeer' fans were thrilled to see the wedding pics.

In an interview with Harpers Bazaar US, Deepika revealed the reason why they weren't in a living-in relationship before marriage.

The dimpled beauty said, “ "If we had started living together earlier, then what would we be discovering later on? That’s what this year has been, living together and discovering each other. I like to say we made the best decision of our lives. I know people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn’t been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we’re enjoying every bit of it."