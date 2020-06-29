हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

This painting of Sushant Singh Rajput and his mother will break your heart

As a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, a Kolkata-based artist has shared a painting of the actor and his mother. It features Sushant sleeping on his mother's lap.

This painting of Sushant Singh Rajput and his mother will break your heart
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sushantsinghrajput

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput and his legacy will live in the hearts of his fans forever. Social media is filled with pictures and videos of the versatile star as he is being fondly remembered by everyone. As a tribute to Sushant, a Kolkata-based artist has shared a painting of the actor and his mother. It features Sushant sleeping on his mother's lap. The portrait will break your heart. 

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. The 34-year-old actor had lost his mother in 2002. He is survived by his father KK Singh and four sisters.

Take a look at the painting here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #SushantSinghRajput #bollywood #art #artist #painting #tribute #motherhood 

A post shared by Zee News (@zeenews) on

Sushant Singh Rajput made a name for himself in the TV and film industries all by himself. He debuted in the TV industry with 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' but it was 'Pavitra Rishta' which made him an overnight star. He left 'Pavitra Rishta' to make a name for himself in Bollywood. 

In 2013, Sushant entered the film industry with 'Kai Po Che!' and he later followed it up with films such as 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'PK', 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Raabta', 'Kedarnath', 'Sonchiriya' and 'Chhichhore'.

His last film will be 'Dil Bechara', which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. 

Sushant Singh Rajputsushant singh rajput mothersushant singh rajput paintingsushant singh rajput pic
