हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

This too shall pass: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram to share a motivational post for fans, urging them not to lose hope amidst the tough times of pandemic.

This too shall pass: Shilpa Shetty
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a motivational post for fans, urging them not to lose hope amidst the tough times of pandemic.

The actress posted a picture of herself doing a yoga asana, which said: "What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create -- Buddha"

 

"We have a lot of unsettling things happening all around us. All of these can have a very adverse effect on our thought process. That's when it's most important to keep a check on your thoughts and emotions. You can manifest a world of change and positivity simply through your thoughts. So, no matter how testing the situation may be, always remember... this too shall pass. Keep your spirits high, chin up, breathe deeply, and stay mentally & emotionally positive!" she added.

The actress has been doing her bit in keeping her fans motivated and healthy through her posts on Instagram. She often posts pictures of yoga asanas too, explaining their significance.

Meanwhile, the actress' family recovered from COVID-19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4". She is also set to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films "Nikamma" and "Hungama 2".

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shilpa Shetty KundraSuper Dancer: Chapter 4Raj KundraCOVID-19Pandemic
Next
Story

Shopping for a lab-grown diamond engagement ring? Here’s what you need to know!

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting with 3-member committee on discord: Here to tell truth to the high command