Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's glam night out at Bastian calls for pap alert! Pics

New Delhi: The rumoured 'it' couple of B-Town, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani recently clicked at their favourite restaurant—Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai. The glamourous duo stepped out looking like a million dollars and Disha flashed her sparkling smile at the paps.

Disha was seen in an ice-blue body-hugging long shift dress and luscious hair kept open while Tiger looked dapper in a white tee and jeans. Do not miss Tiger's neon yellow sneakers and Disha's pearl-white runners.

Check out photos:

Both Tiger and Disha are often clicked together in and around the city but never have they confirmed their relationship status in public. The two maintain that they are 'good friends'.

Last year, they shared screen space together in 'Baaghi 2' and the film did wonders at the Box Office. Fans love to see them together and their on-screen pairing is a big hit.

Both share another common trait—love for fitness. They are fitness enthusiasts and their social media pages give ample proof of it.

Disha regularly works out in the gym and that explains her washboard abs and fab body.

Last she was seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film released on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Next, she will be seen in 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur which will release in 2020.