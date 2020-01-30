Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' last shot will remind you of Rajinikanth - Watch

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming actioner 'Baaghi 3' shoot is wrapped up and the team has been sharing pictures of the last day together on-set. But, of all, it's Tiger's smashing video which is worth a watch.

He shared a small video where he can be seen wearing his shades but ala Rajinikanth. You have to watch the video to understand what we are saying.

Fans have flooded his timeline with comments on the video.

On the professional front, Tiger's 'Baaghi 3' has been shot extensively in Serbia. The lead pair of the movie - Tiger and Shraddha starred together in 2016 original 'Baaghi'.

'Baaghi 3' is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil actioner 'Vettai' and is the third instalment of the superhit 'Baaghi' franchise. It is directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the venture.

The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. It will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.