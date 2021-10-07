हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise learning to fly World War II plane for 'Mission: Impossible 8'

The star has already begun his work as agent Ethan Hunt for 'Mission: Impossible 8', which is not slated for release until 2023, even though filming has only recently wrapped on the upcoming 'Mission: Impossible 7'.

Tom Cruise learning to fly World War II plane for &#039;Mission: Impossible 8&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Cruise has reportedly been learning to fly a World War II military plane for dogfight scenes in 'Mission: Impossible 8'.

The 59-year-old star, who is known for performing his own stunts in his action blockbusters, has been spotted flying a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75 at the Duxford Airfield in Cambridgeshire in the UK, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The plane, which had two movie rigs on its wings, will be filmed in a chase with another wartime plane.

The star has already begun his work as agent Ethan Hunt for 'Mission: Impossible 8', which is not slated for release until 2023, even though filming has only recently wrapped on the upcoming 'Mission: Impossible 7'.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in 'Mission: Impossible 8'. It's obviously a highly skilled task but as usual he has no plans to cut any corners or bring in a stuntman."

The source added: "Filming has only just wrapped on 'Mission: Impossible 7' but Tom has not given himself a break. And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous."

Cruise is also set to fly planes in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and previously promised fans that there has "never been" an aerial scene quite like the one that will be featured in the movie, which is a sequel to the 1986 hit 'Top Gun'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tom CruiseWorld War II planeMission: Impossible 8Hollywood
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra sultry pics in monokini make husband Nick Jonas say ‘damn girl’

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Rave party raids are fake - NCP