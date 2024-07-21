Tragic Death: Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Fan Hugged Him During Live Performance

New Delhi: Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki tragically died during a live performance at Solar Hotel in Salinopolis. The 35-year-old singer was electrocuted after hugging a drenched fan, which triggered a nearby cable and delivered a fatal shock. He passed away instantly.

According to The Mirror, The singer’s aunt, Rita Matos, was present at the event and was confused by the turn of events. Speaking to a local news agency, Rita said, 'What we know is that his show was scheduled for a specific time and was moved up, but we are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press.'

The Solar hotel at which the incident took place also issued a statement. 'We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events,” the hotel said on Instagram. “Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki’s family and friends at this difficult time.' reportedly deadline.

Ayres Sasaki Last Post:

Following his death, many social media users have flooded the comments section of Ayres Sasaki's pinned posts and his final Instagram update to express their shock and condolences. The outpouring of support reflects the profound impact he had on his fans.

The tragic death of Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki during a live performance has led Salinópolis Police to launch a full investigation.