Taapsee Pannu

Trolls are entertaining: Taapsee Pannu

On the acting front, she currently awaits the release of her next film 'Saand Ki Aankh', based on world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu finds trolls on social media entertaining.

A social media troll called Taapsee a 'cheap actor' and that her 'mental state is not right'. "Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions. And in the bargain also tell how to become an 'expensive' actor. Inflation toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na," went Taapsee's witty reply. 

A fan of the actor said that she should ignore trolls because they were not going to change. 

"But I don't want them to change. They are so entertaining! Let's not kill their humour by expecting them to change. They provide us with so much of content! How to use it is up to us," the actress replied to her fan.

This is not the first time Taapsee has hit back at trolls. 

On the acting front, she currently awaits the release of her next film 'Saand Ki Aankh', based on world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The Reliance Entertainment film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. 

