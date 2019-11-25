हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gehana Vasisth

TV actress Gehana Vasisth stable and recovering in hospital

Gehana Vasisth needs three to four days to recover, and it may be possible to discharge her after proper monitoring of glucose levels, heart rate and other vital parameters, and depending on her clinical condition and outcomes, according to a statement released by the hospital.

TV actress Gehana Vasisth stable and recovering in hospital
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: TV actress Gehana Vasisth's condition in stable, and she is recovering, according to the hospital where she was admitted to last Thursday in a serious condition. She has a "serious complication of diabetes".

"Due to various complications in her vitals and body, the differential diagnosis was concluded as diabetic keto-acidosis (DK), which had reached a very advanced stage in Gehana's system. Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when your body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones," said Dr Pranav Kabra, MD, Raksha Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai's Malad West area, where Gehana was rushed to.

The actress was a few minutes away from slipping into a medical condition called cerebral odema and coma, which can be fatal, the doctor told mediapersons on Sunday evening, adding that the condition posed the threat of cardiac arrest.

She needs three to four days to recover, and it may be possible to discharge her after proper monitoring of glucose levels, heart rate and other vital parameters, and depending on her clinical condition and outcomes, according to a statement released by the hospital.

 

Tags:
Gehana VasisthGehana Vasisth health updateGehana Vasisth cardiac arrestTV actress
Next
Story

Randeep Hooda: Salman Khan's films are a genre in themselves

Must Watch

PT9M20S

Maharashtra political turmoil: 'No floor test for now' says Supreme Court