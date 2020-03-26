TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's latest Insta pic will drive away your mid-week blues!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari might not have made her showbiz debut as yet but that doesn't stop her from being famous. Palak is already a social media sensation and is amassing a huge fan following on Instagram with each passing day. 

Amid the lockdown period, she posted a beautiful picture of hers on Instagram with sunlight falling on her face. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hol’ up

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

Fans are eagerly waiting for Palak to make her television or movie debut.

The PM Narendra Modi has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country to fight the deadly novel coronavirus which has as of now claimed over 21,000 lives globally. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Several movies and TV shoots have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare. 

 

