New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy on Monday. She shared a special picture with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on her official Instagram account. In this picture, Ranbir-Alia can be seen admiring the sonography. She wrote in the caption, 'Our baby... is coming soon.'

Many fans and stars congratulated her after seeing the post, many netizens even took a dig at the couple for being pregnant within just 2 months. Twitter is filled with memes on Alia Ranbir's pregnancy announcement and many are trolling the couple too.

Many funny memes are doing rounds on social media on Alia Ranbir being mom-dad soon. People are unable to accept the fact that Alia Ranbir are going to have a baby this soon.

Alia's recent post has surprised everyone and due to this, many memes are going viral on social media.

In one of the memes, it can be seen that after the arrival of Ranbir and Alia's child, the limelight of actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan will be in danger. Not only this, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are also being taunted about Alia's pregnancy.

Check out some hilarious memes here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announces pregnancy #AliaBhatt

Le Taimur :- pic.twitter.com/Tr2LDTuQes — Babu bhaiya (@babu_6969) June 27, 2022

#AliaBhatt #KatrinaKaif Deepika



Katrina to ppl who r trolling her for not becoming pregnant after hearing alia's pregnancy pic.twitter.com/cJpqm7vxLY — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) June 27, 2022

#AliaBhatt



Student of the year Pregnant of the year pic.twitter.com/IAzIg4A7FI — Kam-Bhakt ComIndian (@bhavumehta) June 27, 2022

People after hearing that #AliaBhatt is pregnant pic.twitter.com/UyyUuRVO7D — Mansi Agarwal (@Mansi_Agarwal07) June 27, 2022

#AliaBhatt pregnant in two months of marriage

Deepika, Katrina, Priyanka be like: pic.twitter.com/2UA8YeYvCY June 27, 2022

Only after 2 months of marriage #AliaBhatt is pregnant!



Fans to #RanbirKapoor : pic.twitter.com/j7QNTMNKMg — Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) June 27, 2022

On the work front, the couple will soon be seen together in the film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'. Apart from this, Ranbir will be seen in 'Shamshera' and Alia has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

Live TV