NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Twitter floods with funny memes after Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy, check out the best ones

 Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy on Monday. She shared a special picture with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on her official Instagram account. In this picture, Ranbir-Alia can be seen admiring the sonography. She wrote in the caption, 'Our baby... is coming soon.' 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
  • Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy on Monday.
  • Many fans and stars congratulated her after seeing the post, many netizens even took a dig at the couple for being pregnant within just 2 months.
  • Twitter is filled with memes on Alia Ranbir's pregnancy announcement and many are trolling the couple too.

Trending Photos

Twitter floods with funny memes after Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy, check out the best ones

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt surprised everyone by announcing her pregnancy on Monday. She shared a special picture with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on her official Instagram account. In this picture, Ranbir-Alia can be seen admiring the sonography. She wrote in the caption, 'Our baby... is coming soon.' 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Many fans and stars congratulated her after seeing the post, many netizens even took a dig at the couple for being pregnant within just 2 months. Twitter is filled with memes on Alia Ranbir's pregnancy announcement and many are trolling the couple too.

Many funny memes are doing rounds on social media on Alia Ranbir being mom-dad soon. People are unable to accept the fact that Alia Ranbir are going to have a baby this soon.

Alia's recent post has surprised everyone and due to this, many memes are going viral on social media. 

In one of the memes, it can be seen that after the arrival of Ranbir and Alia's child, the limelight of actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan will be in danger. Not only this, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are also being taunted about Alia's pregnancy.

Check out some hilarious memes here:

 

 

 

 

 

On the work front, the couple will soon be seen together in the film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'. Apart from this, Ranbir will be seen in 'Shamshera' and Alia has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

 

Live TV

EntertainmentAlia BhattRanbir KapoorAlia Bhatt pregnancyAlia RanbirAlia Ranbir memesDeepika PadukoneKatrina Kaif

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri