New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Uorfi Javed is an avid social media user. Her pictures and videos make her fans go crazy and help her bag the headlines too. Her love for bizarre and weird outfits has made her popular globally as she has now featured in the list of 'Most Searched Asians of Google worldwide 2022'.

Uorfi is on the 57th spot on the 'Most Searched Asians list' surpassing many Bollywood actresses including Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani among others. Even 'Bigg Boss 15' winner and 'Naagin 6' actress Tejasswi Prakash is in the 81st spot followed by Kriti Sanon. Bollywood's hottest Disha Patani and Rakul Preet Singh are also way behind Uorfi.

Uorfi Javed became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. Since then, she has often made headlines for her unique fashion choices.

Prior to Bigg Boss OTT, she featured in several TV shows including 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. She was also cast in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.'

