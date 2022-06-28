NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Uorfi Javed beats Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and others in Google's 'Most Searched Asians' list 2022!

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Uorfi Javed is an avid social media user. Her pictures and videos make her fans go crazy and help her bag the headlines too. Her love for bizarre and weird outfits has made her popular globally as she has now featured in the list of 'Most Searched Asians of Google worldwide 2022'.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 06:09 PM IST
  • 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Uorfi Javed is an avid social media user.
  • Her love for bizarre and weird outfits has made her popular globally.
  • She has now featured in the list of 'Most Searched Asians of Google worldwide 2022'.
  • Uorfi is on the 57th spot on the 'Most Searched Asians list' surpassing many Bollywood actresses.

Trending Photos

Uorfi Javed beats Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and others in Google's 'Most Searched Asians' list 2022!

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Uorfi Javed is an avid social media user. Her pictures and videos make her fans go crazy and help her bag the headlines too. Her love for bizarre and weird outfits has made her popular globally as she has now featured in the list of 'Most Searched Asians of Google worldwide 2022'.

Uorfi is on the 57th spot on the 'Most Searched Asians list' surpassing many Bollywood actresses including Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani among others. Even 'Bigg Boss 15' winner and 'Naagin 6' actress Tejasswi Prakash is in the 81st spot followed by Kriti Sanon. Bollywood's hottest Disha Patani and Rakul Preet Singh are also way behind Uorfi.

 

Uorfi Javed became a household name after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT last year. Since then, she has often made headlines for her unique fashion choices. 

Prior to Bigg Boss OTT, she featured in several TV shows including 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. She was also cast in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.'

 

Live TV

EntertainmentMost Searched Asians listMost Searched Asians list 2022Urfi JavedUorfi Javed

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi