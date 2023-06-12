Urfi Javed Covers Her Modesty With Pizza Slices, Drops Another Bizarre Look

New Delhi: Urfi Javed, the current internet sensation in the country, is back with another quirky look. The actor appears to be in love with experimenting with food-based look and adding to the list, she has dropped a video featuring her donning a bralette made of pizza slices. While she used two of the slices as her bikini top, she was seen eating the third one.

She shared the video with the caption writing, "pizza anyone?" As soon as she dropped the video, netizens started filling the comment section with reaction. Many trolled her and some left hilarious comments on her post mocking her fashion sense.

A user wrtoe, 'Didi ab next bari golgappe ki'

Another user wrote, 'Jo koi soch b ni skta vo urfi sochti hai'



Urfi often grabs eyeballs, courtesy, her bold and out-of-the-box sartorial choices. On Sunday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was spotted on a dinner date with her family and the girl did not leave the chance to dress up herself in another unique way. She was seen donning a mini crop top hiding her assets partially. Her pink top also worked as a face mask. She completed her look with earrings.



Urfi Javed often hits the headlines and its not just her OTT style. She is also known to be quite expressive and is someone who would not mince her words when it comes to giving back to trolls. The 26-year-old was recently seen taking on 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his views on celebrities using assistants to elaborate their costume at major fashion events. The 26-year-old actor-model lashed out at the filmmaker and questioned his fashion sense. "I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? I looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie," she tweeted.

Urfi was last seen in MTV's reality show 'Splitsvilla 14'. She gained fame after she appeared in Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. She has also been a part of several TV shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Phero Ki Hera Pheri', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' among others.