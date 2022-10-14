Urfi Javed shuts trolls wearing a sassy T-shirt reading S**T!

NewsLifestylePeople
New Delhi: Urfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the industry today. She gets massively trolled for her fashion choices and still doesn't care. She gives it back to the trolls with her sass and recently, she opted for an outfit that shut them up.

Urfi stepped out wearing a white t-shirt that had 'SLUT' written on it. Under it, there was 'name given by trolls' printed too. She paired the sassy T with blue denim jeans and black shades. 

Paps were shocked to see this unusual avatar of the starlet. Even fans were missing out the 'Urfi' effect in the outfit today.

Urfi celebrated her birthday recently with her pals in a pre-birthday bash. The actress will turn 25 tomorrow and fans are super excited to see her look. She often gets trolled for her unique fashion choices but she never cares and always does what she wants to.

