Urvashi Rautela is burning up the internet again with jaw-dropping pics in shades of black and white

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela surely knows how to keep her fans entertained in these boring days of coronavirus lockdown. She recently took to Instagram to post some jaw-dropping set of pictures of herself and fans are loving it. Some of the pictures feature her in a stunning, body-hugging black outfit another is a series of oomph-loaded snapshots of her in white nightwear.

For the pictures in a black outfit with a thigh-high slit, she completed her look with pink lips, minimal make-up and hair tied in a neat bun. "Couldn't really sit in this but it was worth it," she captioned the post. While, for the pictures in white casual wear, she lets her eyes do the talking.

The former beauty queen-turned-actress has set the internet ablaze yet again with these pictures. Take a look:

Urvashi has emerged as a major sensation on social media with her sensuous posts. Her posts define fashion and oomph at the same time and are liked by several of her fans. She has close to 25 million followers on Instagram.

On the professional front, Urvashi, who was last seen in 'Pagalpanti', along with John Abraham, Ileana D'cruz, has the comedy-drama ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ in her kitty.