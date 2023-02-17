Urvashi Rautela Sends Special Wishes to Cricketer Rishabh Pant, Calls Him an 'Asset', Watch Viral Video

NEW DELHI: Actor Urvashi Rautela, who stays in news more for her jaw-dropping photos and link-up with cricketer Rishabh Pant than her choice of films. The actor and former beauty queen was recently papped on the Mumbai airport and was quizzed by the paparazzi about the condition of Rishabh. Urvashi, who was once rumoured to be dating her, wished him a quick recovery while calling him an asset of the country.

The paparazzi questioned Urvashi about Pant's latest recoverey post. However, the actor looked unaware about and asked, 'Kaunsi Photo?' She then said, "He is an asset to our country." When one of the camerapersons said that their good wishes are with him, she responded with, "Hamari bhi (Mine as well)."

The actor looked stylish in an all-red outfit for her airport look.

For those unversed, cricketer Rishabh Pant recently met with a fatal accident and received severe injuries to his head, back and feet after his car collided with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee, near Hammadpur Jhal, in Uttarakhand. Pant was travelling from Delhi to Roorkee and had a miraculous escape as the car caught fire after the high-speed accident.

Following the news of his accident, Urvashi shared a picture from one of her photoshoots and captioned it, "Praying, love Urvashi Rautela," along with a heart and a pigeon emoji. Netizens speculated if she was referring to Pant. A few days later, the actor's mother also shared a photo of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building, where Pant was getting treated, as her Instagram story. Urvashi was massively trolled for her post of adding her picture and writing praying on the day of Rishabh Pant's accident. She was also alleged of being a stalker by netizens.

Last year, Urvashi and Pant took indirect potshots at each other after the former claimed that one 'Mr RP' waited long to meet her at a hotel. This was followed by Pant sharing a now-deleted cryptic story calling her 'liar' and latter retorting to him with hashtags like 'Chotu Bhaiyaa' and 'Cougar Hunter'.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen alongside 'Ram Pothineni'. She will also play Randeep Hooda's co-star in 'Inspector Avinash'. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and, in an upcoming global music single, she will be seen with Jason Derulo.