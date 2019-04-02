हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela slams report claiming Boney Kapoor touched her inappropriately

Urvashi and Boney met at Akshay Gada's wedding where they posed for the shutterbugs together.

Urvashi Rautela slams report claiming Boney Kapoor touched her inappropriately

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela slammed a news portal that published a report claiming producer Boney Kapoor touched her inappropriately at Jayantilal Gada's son's wedding. 

The actress took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the report and wrote, "Presumably one of the India’s ‘SUPREME’ newspaper and this is ‘NEWS’!!?? Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don’t know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS.”

On the work front, Urvashi will be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti which also features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat in pivotal roles.

Boney, on the other hand, has acquired the rights of 2018 film Badhaai Ho and plans to remake it in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. He will also remake Pink in Tamil starring Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath, and Vidya Balan. The producer suffered an irrecoverable loss in 2018 when his wife Sridevi passed away.

Urvashi Rautela, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda
