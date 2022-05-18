हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela stuns in a white ball gown as she makes Cannes her debut

Urvashi Rautela chose a white off-shoulder ruffle gown with a long trail for her Cannes red carpet debut.

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela has made her red carpet debut at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival and she looked every inch a Disney princess dressed in a pristine white outfit. Urvashi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her stunning gown by Tony Ward Couture. The actress chose a white off-shoulder ruffle gown with a long trail. Urvashi wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 30,000 likes on the photo-sharing website: "Cannes Film Festival 2022. Dream Debut. Thank you Universe."

Several Indian personalities are attending the prestigious event such as Deepika Padukone, R Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, A.R. Rahman, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among many others.

This time the Indian pavilion at the Cannes Film Market will present six films at the festival 'Rocketry - The Nambi Effect' (Hindi, English, Tamil), 'Godavari' (Marathi), 'Alpha Beta Gamma' (Hindi), 'Boomba Ridea (Mishing), 'Dhuin' (Maithili) and 'Niraye Thathakalulla Maram' (Malayalam).

