US rapper King Von killed in Atlanta shooting

An up and coming rapper from Chicago, King Von was among three people killed in a shooting in Atlanta early on Friday. Further, the shooting left three others with injuries.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett, was visiting a club when he when his group was approached by two men. An argument began which turned ugly and soon both groups started shooting.

Taking to social media fans and celebrities mourned King Von's death. While fellow Chicago artist Chance The Rapper blessed the deceased rapper and his family.

Wow. This year was so tough. rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 6, 2020

NBA star LeBron James sent his prayers to King Von's family.

Damn Rest Easy Von! Bronny, Bryce and I rocked with his music and story telling! The kid had a damn good future ahead of him. My prayers and blessings to his family. #LeVonJames #KingVon — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2020

Officers of the Atlanta Police Department arrived at the scene. Two officers opened fire at two locations. No officers were wounded in the incident, accoridng to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who are investigating the matter.

King Von's label, EMPIRE, issued a statement. "He was a loving father, dedicated member of his community and an amazing talent that just started to scratch the surface of his boundless potential," it read. "Von overcame incredibly challenging circumstances as a young man, but never lost sight of what it meant to give back and uplift his community."

(With input from agencies)