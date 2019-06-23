close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan enjoys lunch date with girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Varun is seen in black track pants and a green T-shirt with slogan 'Pardon My French' at the back, and a cap. Natasha is seen sporting a skirt and a white T-shirt with her hair kept loose.

Varun Dhawan enjoys lunch date with girlfriend Natasha Dalal
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted rushing out of a restaurant with his lady love Natasha Dalal, here on Sunday.

In a video, shared on Instagram page of a celebrity photographer, Varun, who readily poses for the paparazzi, seems to be evading the lensmen and hastily making his way to the car.

Varun is seen in black track pants and a green T-shirt with slogan 'Pardon My French' at the back, and a cap. Natasha is seen sporting a skirt and a white T-shirt with her hair kept loose. 

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but has kept his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha. 

Now, they make appearances together quite often and share their affection for each other on social media as well. 

Tags:
Varun DhawanNatasha DalalVarun Natasha
Next
Story

Ryan Reynolds gets a surprise visit by wife Blake Lively in Boston

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news of the day