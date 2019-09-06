Varun Dhawan feels Ileana D'Cruz is as hot as thunder

Mumbai: Fans have been gushing over the super-hot pictures that Ileana DCruz has been posting on Instagram lately. The latest to be clean bowled is her "Main Tera Hero" costar Varun Dhawan.

Ileana posted a snapshot on Insta where she poses seductively, lying down in a white swimsuit. "Waiting for the sun to come out…" she captioned the image.

Varun commented on her post with a "thunder" emoji.

Other B-Towners also couldn't help gushing. Malaika Arora commented with a couple of "fire" emojis.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti," where she stars alongside Anil Kapoor and John Abraham.