हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan makes Jahnvi Kapoor croon ‘Rangi Saari’ in Paris, her rendition is unmissable: Video

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are currently shooting for their upcoming film 'Bawaal' in Paris.

Varun Dhawan makes Jahnvi Kapoor croon ‘Rangi Saari’ in Paris, her rendition is unmissable: Video

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared some fun glimpses from his `Paris` shoot diaries of `Bawaal’ with co-star Jahnvi Kapoor. The `Jugg Jugg Jeeyo` star who was busy promoting the movie, jetted off to Paris for the shooting of his next movie `Bawaal` with Janhvi Kapoor. On Tuesday, he shared a glimpse of their fun-shoot diaries with Jahnvi Kapoor in one of his Instagram stories.

In the picture, he could be spotted standing on a bollard, while sporting a white-blue attire. He opted for a white t-shirt, and a greenish-blue jacket, pairing it up with a pair of blue jeans and a cap. On the other hand, Jahnvi could be seen sporting a beige-hued outfit with white sneakers and a grey stole.

Taking to one of his Instagram stories, the `Student of The Year` star also shared his video, grooving on the streets of Paris on his recent hit-maker song `Rangsari` from `Jugg Jugg Jeeyo`.

In the video, Varun can be seen sporting a dapper look in a grey coloured hoodie and pyjamas, pairing it with a yellow coloured jacket. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, `Bawaal` is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi KapoorVarun DhawanJug Jug JeeyobawaalRangi Saari
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor called 'rich boy who can't get in shape', hits back at troll ‘It`s because of comments…’

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Videsh Superfast: America's warning to North Korea