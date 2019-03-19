हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan rehearses for 'Street Dancer 3D', gets papped outside dance studio - Pics

Varun has carved a special spot for himself in the movie business and remains the top choice of filmmakers. 

Varun Dhawan rehearses for &#039;Street Dancer 3D&#039;, gets papped outside dance studio - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

 

New Delhi: The generation next star Varun Dhawan has a packed calendar. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions' 'Kalank' which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. 

Varun is busy working on Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead opposite him. The dapper dude was recently snapped outside a dance rehearsal studio in Juhu, Mumbai. He looked dashing in his casual avatar and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Check out his photos: 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Isn't he looking super suave?

Varun has carved a special spot for himself in the movie business and remains the top choice of filmmakers. He has proved to be a bankable star at the Box Office. 

The actor will be reuniting with his 'ABCD 2' co-star Shraddha in 'Street Dancer 3D'. Their on-screen chemistry has worked wonders at the ticket counters and hopefully this time too they will sizzle on the big screens. 

Both Varun and Shraddha will reportedly be seen doing impressive dance moves in the film and for that, they are acing their skills. 

 

 

Tags:
Varun DhawanStreet Dancer 3DShraddha Kapoorvarun dhawan photos
Next
Story

Kalki Koechlin opens up on feeling as an 'outsider', shares teenage memories

Must Watch

PT1M26S

BJP to announce first candidate list for LS polls today