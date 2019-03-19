Varun Dhawan rehearses for 'Street Dancer 3D', gets papped outside dance studio - Pics

New Delhi: The generation next star Varun Dhawan has a packed calendar. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions' 'Kalank' which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Varun is busy working on Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead opposite him. The dapper dude was recently snapped outside a dance rehearsal studio in Juhu, Mumbai. He looked dashing in his casual avatar and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Check out his photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Isn't he looking super suave?

Varun has carved a special spot for himself in the movie business and remains the top choice of filmmakers. He has proved to be a bankable star at the Box Office.

The actor will be reuniting with his 'ABCD 2' co-star Shraddha in 'Street Dancer 3D'. Their on-screen chemistry has worked wonders at the ticket counters and hopefully this time too they will sizzle on the big screens.

Both Varun and Shraddha will reportedly be seen doing impressive dance moves in the film and for that, they are acing their skills.