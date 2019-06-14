Varun Dhawan spotted with girlfriend Natasha Dalal at father's office — Pics

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan has been in a steady relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal for the longest time. The duo has been going strong with each other and is most likely to tie the knot this year.

On Friday, the 'Judwaa 2' star was spotted with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal at his father David Dhawan.

Varun was snapped wearing black jacket and grey shorts. On the other hand, Natasha was spotted with white crop top and jeans. Take a look at their pictures:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but kept his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

On the work front, Varun is busy shooting for Remo D'Souza's dance film titled 'Street Dancer 3D' with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The movie will hit the screens on November 8, 2019. The actors will be seen performing some kickass dance moves in the entertainer.

His last release was 'Kalank' which tanked at the Box Office.