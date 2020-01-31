Veteran actress Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital

New Delhi: After spending nearly two weeks in the hospital, veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has been discharged and finally headed home. Shabana Azmi suffered a massive car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18, 2020, when her car rammed into a truck near Khalapur toll-plaza.

She was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai for immediate treatment and later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai.

After being admitted for nearly 13 days, the veteran actress was discharged from the hospital this morning, reportedly. The actress is recovering well and has been advised rest for some time.

Shabana Azmi was grievously injured in the major car accident. Her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was also travelling with her at the time of the accident.

Several prominent Bollywood celebrities and politicians rushed to meet the ailing actress while she was at the hospital.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!