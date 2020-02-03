Veteran Odia poet Rabi Singh no more

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia poet Rabi Singh passed away at his residence at Khapuria in Cuttack district on Sunday. He was 89.

Singh was suffering from old-age related ailments since last few days, said sources.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared state funeral for late Rabi Singh for his immense contribution to the freedom movement and Odia literature.

The revolutionary poet had received many awards for his contribution to Odia literature. He received Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman in the year 2017.

'Patha Prantara Kabita', 'Charama Patra', 'Lal Pagoda ra Preta O Anya Kabita', 'Bhrukuti', 'Bidirna', 'Padatika', 'Apritikara Kabita', 'Bishabani', 'Durgama Giri', 'Jhada', 'Sarbahara' and 'Banya' were some of the collections of his poetry.

The Chief Minister expressed deep grief at the death of the eminent poet. He paid tributes describing Rabi Singh as a very talented poet, prolific writer, and a true patriot.

His death has created a great void in modern Odia literature. His poems were remarkable in carrying the values of socialism, human rights and equality of classes, he added.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.