हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2020
  • BJP against violence, democracy is about ballots and not bullets: Yogi Adityanath
  • Aam Aadmi Party government has not granted permission for case against those raised anti-India slogans: Yogi Adityanath
Rabi Singh

Veteran Odia poet Rabi Singh no more

Rabi Singh was suffering from old-age related ailments since last few days, said sources.

Veteran Odia poet Rabi Singh no more
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia poet Rabi Singh passed away at his residence at Khapuria in Cuttack district on Sunday. He was 89.

Singh was suffering from old-age related ailments since last few days, said sources.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared state funeral for late Rabi Singh for his immense contribution to the freedom movement and Odia literature.

The revolutionary poet had received many awards for his contribution to Odia literature. He received Atibadi Jagannath Das Samman in the year 2017.

'Patha Prantara Kabita', 'Charama Patra', 'Lal Pagoda ra Preta O Anya Kabita', 'Bhrukuti', 'Bidirna', 'Padatika', 'Apritikara Kabita', 'Bishabani', 'Durgama Giri', 'Jhada', 'Sarbahara' and 'Banya' were some of the collections of his poetry.

The Chief Minister expressed deep grief at the death of the eminent poet. He paid tributes describing Rabi Singh as a very talented poet, prolific writer, and a true patriot.

His death has created a great void in modern Odia literature. His poems were remarkable in carrying the values of socialism, human rights and equality of classes, he added.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

 

Tags:
Rabi SinghRabi Singh deadOdia poet
Next
Story

Sea, sand and rain dance: Amy Jackson is living her best life in Seychelles

Must Watch

PT4M54S

Jamia students protest outside Jamia Nagar police station after the third shootout