New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal turned 34 years old on Monday (May 16). The actor has been receiving sweet birthday wishes from industry friends and fans, but the most anticipated message comes from his wife and actor Katrina Kaif. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress took to Instagram to share two adorable photos with Vicky from New York City, where they are currently vacationing. Katrina simply captioned her post, “New York Wala Birthday My (heart) Simply put ………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER”.

In both the photos, Vicky and Katrina are standing on the terrace of a high rise building, with other tall structures visible in the background. Vicky is holding his wife tightly from behind in both the photos. In one of them, he can be seen planting a kiss on Kat’s cheek while she cannot stop smiling.

While Katrina wore a white top, Vicky was dressed in a black full sleeves t-shirt that he paired with a cap and shades.

Vicky, who is celebrating his first birthday after getting married, is pumped to be hitched to his lady-love. He commented on Kat’s birthday post for him, “Shaadishuda wala birthday” with three red heart emojis.

Vicky had earlier shared a photo of himself with Katrina from their New York vacation and captioned it, “Sugar rush”.

Before that the actress had shared a super hot photo of herself with Vicky from inside the pool and captioned it, “Me and mine”.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in the presence of family and a few close friends. The two had always kept mumed about their relationship status and news of getting married that was doing rounds in the media.

However, after becoming man and wife, the two shared their wedding photos with an identical post that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together”.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and Laxman Uteka’s untitled next opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Katrina also has an interesting line-up of projects. She will feature in Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’, Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas’ and horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ that also stars Sidharth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress is also part of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.