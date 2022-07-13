NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan saying she wants to date him on Koffee With Karan

Sara Ali Khan revealed to Karan Johar that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:27 AM IST

Trending Photos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan saying she wants to date him on Koffee With Karan

Mumbai: Seems like something is brewing between Vijay Deverakonda and Sara Ali Khan. Sara will be seen marking her presence in a new episode of `Koffee With Karan` with Janhvi Kapoor. Ahead of the premiere of the episode, the makers unveiled a promo in which Karan Johar asks "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today." At first, she denies it but later blurts out, "Vijay Deverakonda".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)


Soon after the promo was released, Vijay took note of it and reacted to Sara's wish to date him. Sharing the promo on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "I love how you say "Deverakonda" Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoticon)" and tagged both the actresses Sara and Janhvi.


Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is waiting for the release of his boxing drama `Liger`, which also stars Ananya Panday. The pan-India film `Liger` will hit the screens on the August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also marks the Bollywood debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson. It will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the other hand, Sara has producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar`s next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has `Gaslight` with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

EntertainmentSara Ali KhanVijay DeverakondaJanhvi KapoorKaran JoharLigerKoffee With Karan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country
DNA Video
DNA : Revolutionary experiment to tackle dengue and malaria spread
DNA Video
DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA Video
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House