Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma visit Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Vrindavan, distribute blankets- PICS

Vrindavan: After ringing in the New Year in Dubai, star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have now reached Vrindavan in Mathura. Several images have surfaced online in which the two are seen offering prayers at an ashram of Baba Neem Karoli. While Virat wore an olive-green jacket with a black t-shirt, cap and pants, Anushka could be seen wearing a black jacket and a white cap.

If reports are to be believed, Virat and Anushka meditated at the ashram for an hour and also distributed blankets at the ashram. In November 2022, the two paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli`s ashram in Uttarakhand as well.

See the pics that went viral

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in `Qala`. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it`s become a huge talking point after the release. Backed by Anushka`s brother, Karnesh Sharma`s production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film `Chakda Xpress`.

On the other hand, after being rested for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Virat will be back in India`s ODI squad. Rohit Sharma will lead Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 10, 12 and 15 respectively.