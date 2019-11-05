Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's trek adventure helps them form a 'pure human connection'—Pics

New Delhi: The power couple of cricketer Virat Kohli and B-Town actress Anushka Sharma are currently enjoying their vacay in Bhutan. Virushka ( as fans call them) sneaked out some time to unwind in the bounty of nature.

Anushka took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming experience during their trek adventure. She wrote: “Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers !

Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever.”

Isn't it simply beautiful and so full of warmth?

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.