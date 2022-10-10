WATCH- Urfi Javed sets screen on fire with remake of Zeenat Aman's 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori'

NewsLifestylePeople
Urfi took to Instagram, the teaser of her upcoming song 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori' and it has created a panic on social media. 

New Delhi: Urfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities today. On Monday, she took the internet by storm with the teaser of her upcoming song 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.' Yes, you heard it right, she is in the remake of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song and this news has taken over the internet.

Urfi took to Instagram, the teaser of her upcoming song 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori' and it has created a panic on social media. The actress will be seen remaking the iconic song of veteran actress Zeenat Aman.

In the video, Urfi can be seen grabbing everyone's attention with her killer dance moves in a red hot saree. Sharing the teaser, Urfi wrote in the caption, "#HayeHaye look what’s coming tomorrow. Now you all know what’s the Majboori #HayeHayeYehMajboori releasing tomorrow , 11th October on Saregama Music YouTube channel."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After watching the teaser, fans are eagerly waiting for the song as Urfi can be seen setting fire in the rain. 

'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori' is a superhit song of its time starring Manoj Kumar and Zeenat Aman from the film Roti Kada and Makaan.

