When Aryan Khan Threatened Ananya Panday To Leak Her Vlogs Online

Mumbai: Aryan Khan shares a good bond with his sister Suhana Khan's BFF Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Ananya who is busy promoting her next film CTRL helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane revealed in her latest interview shared by Netflix how Aryan used to threaten her that he would leak the vlogs of her along with Suhana and Shanaya that they used to make on a daily basis and never shared it online.

Ananya in her interaction with Tanmay Bhatt reveals," I used to record what I do in a day and what I eat in a day, but not post it anywhere. I have it! PhotoBooth had just come out on Apple, and me, Suhana, and Shanaya used to record stuff, and Aryan used to threaten us that he would leak those videos if we didn’t do work for him."

Another video shared by Netflix on YouTube revealed how she mistakenly leaked Suhana's phone number," Once, I leaked Suhana's number by mistake. I was FaceTiming her. And then I was like, Suhana is not picking up. I screenshotted the picture, and I put it on Instagram, and her number was there. Then she (Suhana Khan) called me, 'Listen, my number got hacked,' and I said, 'Oh my God. What happened Suhana? That's such a crazy story’. But then someone told her that I did it".

Ananya Panday will be seen in Aryan Khan's Stardom too.