When Deepika Padukone gave some 'serious girl goals' to a little visitor on '83 sets - Pic here

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone, currently filming '83 in London, was visited by the film's director Kabir Khan's daughter Sairah on the sets. Kabir's wife and TV presenter Mini Mathur shared a picture of Deepika holding Sairah and wrote that the actress gave little Sairah some 'serious girl goals.'

"Clearly Sairah is having the most fun on the 83 shoot!! And Deepika Padukone gave her some serious girl goals," read Mini's caption for their picture.

'83 is headlined by superstar and Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh. He plays the role of former cricket legend Kapil Dev and Deepika stars as his wife Romi Dev. The film is based on India's historic win in the 1983 World Cup.

Ranveer's first look as Kapil Dev was shared last week on his 34th birthday.

Meanwhile, as Kabir Khan is busy with '83 duties, Mini caught up with Kapil Dev and Romi and said, "Just casually breakfasting with the OG god of cricket Kapil Dev and the stunning and hilarious Romi Dev. My dad is wound up in coiled excitement under that 'totes chill scene' face and cricket chatter. While I'm giving the table group selfie lessons. #londonlife #holidaywithfolks! Too bad you are working, Kabir."

Team '83 left for London last month. Actors like R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar are also part of the film.

'83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.