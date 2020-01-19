When Janhvi Kapoor's smile made the spotlight follow her - See pics

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has a huge fan following and whenever she steps out in Mumbai, she makes the spotlight follow her. Something similar happened on Saturday when Janhvi came out of her gym.

Dressed in a white shirt and denim shorts, Janhvi looked radiant as she was papped bidding bye to the people around her. Flashbulbs popped incessantly at Janhvi as she cheerfully waved at her fans the moment she stepped out of the gym.

Take a look at how Janhvi stopped Mumbai traffic with her smile.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Janhvi's casual outfit made her look so, so chic. Isn't it a must-have in every woman's wardrobe?

She is one of the fittest actors of the industry and is spotted at her gym regularly. Janhvi is also one of the most papped celebs. Of being followed by the paparazzi every so often, she had recently told news agency IANS, "It's kind of weird but I think the weirdest part of it is that I have kind of gotta used to it now."

Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, debuted in 2018 with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak'. She was last seen in Netflix's 'Ghost Stories'. Her next two films are 'RoohiAfza' and 'Kargil Girl', a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. She has also signed up for Karan's period drama 'Takht'.

(With IANS inputs)