When Shilpa Shetty turned Stone Cold

Shilpa Shetty

Los Angeles, July 12 (IANS) After sharing a special video message for Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son, WWE champion John Cena has now dedicated a post on his Instagram for the actress.

Cena on Friday uploaded a photograph where Shilpa's face had been morphed onto the body of WWE superstar Stone Cold.

"Stone Cold Shilpa Shetty Kundra", the image read.

After seeing Cena's post, netizens got curious about his sudden love for Shilpa and her son.

One user wrote: "How do you know Shilpa Shetty, John?"

Another one commented: "Wow... it seems John Cena is also interested in Bollywood."

Shilpa has not said anything about Cena's post yet.

A few days ago, Shilpa's son Viaan had appeared in a video where he expressed his love for Cena.

Responding to Viaan's video, Cena sent him a video message.

"Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, "My time is up, your time is now". It's Viaan boy, you are shining now," Cena said in his message.

 

