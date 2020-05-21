हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chris Pratt

Why Chris Pratt is in panic mode

Chris Pratt is in panic mode after he accidentally deleted over 51,000 emails.

Why Chris Pratt is in panic mode

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Pratt is in panic mode after he accidentally deleted over 51,000 emails.

The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of his phone showing he has 35,944 unread email notifications.

"Yesterday my son (Jack) was playing with my phone and he gasped in shock, looking at the number of unread emails that I had, it's a lot, it's a lot," Pratt said, adding: "I get it! I know. It's mostly junk, see what I do is I sign up for everything. I'm one of those idiots who will do like an IQ test (online) that requires putting in your e-mail address."

He wanted to declutter. But the "Jurassic World" star accidentally deleted his entire inbox, losing over 51,000 e-mails.

"Trying not to panic," said the 40-year-old, before exclaiming: "Fresh start!"

Meanwhile, Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger recently shared that they are expecting their first baby together. The two had exchanged vows on June 8 last year and are now gearing up for the next chapter in their lives. The baby on the way will be Schwarzenegger's first child while Pratt already has a son Jack with former wife Anna Faris.

Tags:
Chris PrattChris Pratt emailChris Pratt films
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Krishna Shroff is missing her 'boo' Eban Hyams
  • 1,12,359Confirmed
  • 3,435Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M46S

'No steep hike in air fares for domestic flights' says Hardeep Singh Puri