close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam to explore new methods of organic farming in hometown

Actress Yami Gautam will be going back to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh to explore new methods of organic farming to minimalise the use of fertilisers and medicines.

Yami Gautam to explore new methods of organic farming in hometown

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam will be going back to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh to explore new methods of organic farming to minimalise the use of fertilisers and medicines.

"I will head to the farm post the shoot of 'Ginny Weds Sunny'. The produce this year in our land which we bought last year was really good and the idea now is to see what else we can improvise, how can we have more eco-friendly equipment to be operated in the space. Being a pahadi I was subconsciously introduced pretty much in my childhood with the concept of organic farming or having fresh farm produce," she said.

Yami took to organic farming when she realised that her home state has been grappling with the pestering issue of chemical-coated vegetables. The actress in the past even set up a greenhouse and an organic garden at her home in the hills.

"For me, what's the most interesting about organic farming is that it's absolute poles apart, it's so different, it's such a contrast from the work that I do which is therapeutic, its a parallel life altogether which is something which I love to pursue.

"This is such a huge contrast, you are close to nature, you are doing something which is good, which is healthy not just for yourself but whoever you are serving indirectly around, you feel good about yourself, you feel more engaged, closer to nature and also you are introduced to so many farming techniques," Yami said.

The "Kaabil" actress says the work is already on. "I can call myself an entrepreneur at a very, very small scale right now. But I do wish to expand it and the farm has a very traditional house also and I like to keep like that," she said.

Tags:
Yami GautamGinny Weds Sunny
Next
Story

Salman Khan leaps with joy as Katrina Kaif sets the IIFA 2019 stage on fire- Watch

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Rape-accused Swami Chinmayanand arrested by SIT, sent to 14-day judicial custody