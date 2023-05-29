topStoriesenglish2615171
ZAIRA WASIM

Zaira Wasim Opens Up On Her Viral Picture Of Eating In Niqab At Wedding, Says Its 'Purely My Choice'

Zaira Wasim Opens Up On Her Viral Picture Of Eating In Niqab At Wedding, Says Its 'Purely My Choice'

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Zaira Wasim Opens Up On Her Viral Picture Of Eating In Niqab At Wedding, Says Its 'Purely My Choice'

New Delhi: Former actress Zaira Wasim, who was seen in films like 'Dangal' and 'The Sky Is Pink' before quitting in 2019, has shared a post on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab.

Zaira took to her Twitter to react to a user's post who had shared a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with her other.

The picture was shared by the user with the caption: "Is this a choice of a human being?"

Reacting to the tweet, Zaira replied, "Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn't. We don't do it for you. Deal with it."

Zaira gained recognition with her performance in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal'. She was later seen in 'Secret Superstar'.

The Kashmiri-born National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith.

