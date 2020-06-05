हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ziva Dhoni

Ziva Dhoni talking about her favourite cartoons in latest video will take you back to childhood days - Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015. 

Ziva Dhoni talking about her favourite cartoons in latest video will take you back to childhood days - Watch

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's darling daughter Ziva Dhoni is a social media sensation. Her amazing videos and pictures often break the internet for its sheer innocence and the 'aww' factor. In her latest video, Ziva can be seen explaining her favourite cartoon shows to mommy Sakshi Singh Rawat. 

And surely it is awwdorable! You will go back in time watching her talk about her most liked cartoons. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married Sakshi Singh Rawat, his schoolmate on July 4, 2010, and the couple was blessed with cutie pie Ziva on February 6, 2015. The five-year-old Ziva is quite popular on the internet and her adorable videos are often shared by daddy and mommy on social media.

She is one of the most followed celebrity kids in India and has several fan pages dedicated to her on social media platforms. 

 

