7th Central Pay Commission: DA hike may get delayed further – Here's when central government employees can expect it

This piece of news may hurt government employees as there are reports that suggest the delaying of Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees. This might happen because of a raging COVID-19 pandemic that continues to create havoc in the country.

A report by Financial Express stated that the expected DA hike for central government employees is said to be delayed further.

The National Council of JCM – Staff Side has said that the Central Government may announce a DA hike for its employees in June 2021. The upcoming DA hike is expected to be up to 4 percent of the basic salary of the central government employees, according to the report.

Previously, Minister for State for Finance, Anurag Thakur had in March this year told Parliament that they will get full benefits of dearness allowance starting July 1, with all the three pending installments being restored prospectively.

So far, there has been no update on three pending DA installments from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021. The meeting would have finally resolved this issue for central government servants (CGS) or employees, at once.

CGS or employees will get a massive hike in their salaries after the DA allowances are restored by the central government. The DA of the employees will jump from 17% to 28%, leading to an impressive increase in the salary.

The report further revealed that the expected DA hike announcement will not have any kind of impact on the 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC) pay matrix of central government employees because the central government has already frozen DA and DR benefits of the employees and pensioners till June 2021.

