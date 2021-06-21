7th Pay Commission: Double bonanza for Central Employees! After DA, now a big update on TA, check details here

New Delhi: Even as lakhs of central government employees and pensioners are waiting for Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike in next few days, the Narendra Modi government has good news on Travelling Allowance too.

Government has extended the time-limit for submission of Travelling Allowance (TA) claims on Retirement from 60 days to 180 days.

However, the time limit for submission of TA claim on tour, transfer and training will remain 60 days. These orders will be effective from the date of issue of the order, i.e June 15.

An Office Memorandum, released by Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure stated, “several references have been received in this Department regarding extension of time-limit for submission of TA claims in r/o journeys performed by retired employees and their families for going to Home town/place of settlement after retirement as difficulties are being faced by the retired Govt. officials while claiming reimbursement of TA on retirement within a period of sixty days of completion of their journey.”

The matter has been considered in this Department and in partial modification of this Department’s OM of even number dated 13.03.2018, it has been decided that the time-limit for submission of claims for TA on Retirement is modified from 60 days to 180 days (six months), succeeding the date of completion of the journey, the OM further said.

Meanwhile, lakhs of central government employees who have been eagerly waiting for hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) will get revised salary from July 1. Minister for State for Finance, Anurag Thakur said in Parliament in March that they will get full benefits of dearness allowance starting July 1, with all the three pending installments being restored prospectively. The three installments of dearness allowance for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, were frozen in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.