Aadhaar Card mobile number verification: Here's how to do it online

New Delhi: Quoting of Aadhaar card is mandatory for a host of services ranging from filing income tax, to linking with pan card.

Aadhaar is also one of a very important proof of identification and in order to avail Aadhaar Online services, it is also important to have a registered Mobile Number linked to the 12-digt identification number.

You can verify email address and mobile number that was declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, whichever is later.

Here's how to verify mobile number on UIDAI website



Go to the UIDAI website

Alternatively, you can click this direct link

You will have to fill in details such as your Aadhaar number, email address and a security code.

If you want to verify your email address, type in your 12-digit Aadhaar number, email address and the security code.

You will instantly get a notification on your email id bearing an OTP.

Now type the OTP in the right hand side of the page and verify it.

If your details match with that of UIDAI, you will get a message that saying, "Congratulations! The Email ID matches with our records!".

Similarly, if you want to verify your mobile number, follow the same procedure. This time, instead of email address, type your mobile number and generate the OTP.

Things to keep in mind while filling the online form

Your 12 digit Aadhaar number (UID) should be correct

Give the Mobile Number or Email ID, whichever you want to verify

Type in the Captcha Verification correctly because it is case sensitive

Mention the proper OTP that you have received.