Aadhaar card's latest security feature to shield you from fraudsters, here’s how

New Delhi: There is no need to be concerned about security if you withdraw money using your fingerprints via Aadhaar. Another feature has been added by India's Unique Identification Authority. The point of sale (PoS) will be able to determine whether or not the person whose fingerprint was used is still alive, according to a report.

Over 1,507 crore banking transactions have been completed using the Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS). 7.54 lakh of these transactions were discovered to be fraudulent. This new feature will quickly identify misuse of the Aadhaar-enabled payment system.

According to the report, the fraudsters make a clone of the actual user's fingerprint on a silicon pad. This fake fingerprint is made from the authentic ones on the land purchase documents, which are available on the land revenue department's websites.

The UIDAI has now decided to link birth and death records to Aadhaar. The newborns will be given a temporary identification number that will be upgraded using biometric data. To prevent such misuse, death registration records will be linked to Aadhaar.

The users' mobile numbers, bank accounts, and financial plans are connected to their Aadhaar. Every ten years, the UIDAI will encourage people to voluntarily update their biometric information, according to a report from PTI. Children are currently required to update their Aadhaar biometric information between the ages of five and fifteen.

People will be urged to update their biometrics, demographics, and other data once every ten years, according to a UIDAI official. It is not necessary once a person reaches a certain age, let's say 70.

Except for a small number of people in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Ladakh, almost all adults in India have been registered with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The UIDAI has more than 50,000 enrollment centres and is currently training 1.5 lakh postmen who will initially update Aadhaar holders' mobile numbers and addresses.